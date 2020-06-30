PASADENA TERRACE 3 Bedroom SPLIT PLAN with 2 full baths Central Heat & Air Screen Porch Washer/ Dryer hookups Wood Laminate and Tile floors throughout Lawn Service Included Pet Friendly with small fence in area Large Corner Lot
GREAT LOCATION: Short walk to St. Petersburg College Campus (less than 2 minutes) Less than 1 mile from Tyrone Square Mall 2 Miles from both Treasure Island and St. Petersburg Beach
NEWLY REMOLDELDED! New Kitchen Cabinets New Refrigerator with ice maker New Glass Top Stainless-Steel Self-Cleaning Range Dishwasher Microwave
Freshly painted
ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME: (low electric bills) New Thermal Pane Windows throughout! New Tankless Water Heater New LED Lighting
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6854 4TH AVENUE N have any available units?
6854 4TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.