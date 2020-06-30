6854 4TH AVENUE N

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT LOCATION!!!



PASADENA TERRACE

3 Bedroom SPLIT PLAN with 2 full baths

Central Heat & Air

Screen Porch

Washer/ Dryer hookups

Wood Laminate and Tile floors throughout

Lawn Service Included

Pet Friendly with small fence in area

Large Corner Lot



GREAT LOCATION:

Short walk to St. Petersburg College Campus (less than 2 minutes)

Less than 1 mile from Tyrone Square Mall

2 Miles from both Treasure Island and St. Petersburg Beach



NEWLY REMOLDELDED!

New Kitchen Cabinets

New Refrigerator with ice maker

New Glass Top Stainless-Steel Self-Cleaning Range

Dishwasher

Microwave



Freshly painted



ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME: (low electric bills)

New Thermal Pane Windows throughout!

New Tankless Water Heater

New LED Lighting