All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6854 4TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6854 4TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:08 AM

6854 4TH AVENUE N

6854 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6854 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT LOCATION!!!

PASADENA TERRACE
3 Bedroom SPLIT PLAN with 2 full baths
Central Heat & Air
Screen Porch
Washer/ Dryer hookups
Wood Laminate and Tile floors throughout
Lawn Service Included
Pet Friendly with small fence in area
Large Corner Lot

GREAT LOCATION:
Short walk to St. Petersburg College Campus (less than 2 minutes)
Less than 1 mile from Tyrone Square Mall
2 Miles from both Treasure Island and St. Petersburg Beach

NEWLY REMOLDELDED!
New Kitchen Cabinets
New Refrigerator with ice maker
New Glass Top Stainless-Steel Self-Cleaning Range
Dishwasher
Microwave

Freshly painted

ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME: (low electric bills)
New Thermal Pane Windows throughout!
New Tankless Water Heater
New LED Lighting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6854 4TH AVENUE N have any available units?
6854 4TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6854 4TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 6854 4TH AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6854 4TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
6854 4TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6854 4TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6854 4TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 6854 4TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 6854 4TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 6854 4TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6854 4TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6854 4TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 6854 4TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 6854 4TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 6854 4TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6854 4TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6854 4TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus