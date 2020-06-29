680 25th St. S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enormous 3/2 House - Ginormous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-family house is waiting on the perfect tenants to make it a Home! It features an over 2,000 square foot floor plan with hardwood and tile flooring, Central A/C, and a Private Fenced in Yard and much more that you must see!



HOW CAN I SEE INSIDE?

To see this home, DRIVE BY FIRST, then just give Nina a text or call at 813-419-0938



WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?

You have to have good rental history

Income requirements range from 2.5 times the monthly rent

You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job

Credit and Criminal Background checks are required



APPLICATION FEE?

$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org



HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?

It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!



WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?

The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.



WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?

Application Fees

Security Deposit (Same as Rent)

Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)

Any pet fees- if applicable



WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?

Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions apply. Fees apply



