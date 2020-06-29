All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

680 25th St. S.

680 25th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

680 25th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harbordale

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enormous 3/2 House - Ginormous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-family house is waiting on the perfect tenants to make it a Home! It features an over 2,000 square foot floor plan with hardwood and tile flooring, Central A/C, and a Private Fenced in Yard and much more that you must see!

HOW CAN I SEE INSIDE?
To see this home, DRIVE BY FIRST, then just give Nina a text or call at 813-419-0938

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
Income requirements range from 2.5 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions apply. Fees apply

(RLNE5168298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 25th St. S. have any available units?
680 25th St. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 680 25th St. S. currently offering any rent specials?
680 25th St. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 25th St. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 680 25th St. S. is pet friendly.
Does 680 25th St. S. offer parking?
No, 680 25th St. S. does not offer parking.
Does 680 25th St. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 25th St. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 25th St. S. have a pool?
No, 680 25th St. S. does not have a pool.
Does 680 25th St. S. have accessible units?
No, 680 25th St. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 680 25th St. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 25th St. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 680 25th St. S. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 680 25th St. S. has units with air conditioning.
