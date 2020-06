Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Annual rental in Great Location! - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo located at Pasadena Plaza Complex. Lots a natural light in this 2nd floor condo. Landscaped Courtyard, Coin Laundry and extra storage locker on site. This charming condo is conveniently located one street away from Central Avenue, close to shopping Plaza. The Pinellas Trail Bike Path runs along the rear of the building. Minutes from Tyrone Mall and Sandy Beaches.