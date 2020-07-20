All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:54 AM

6700 17TH LANE N

6700 17th Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

6700 17th Lane North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Meadowlawn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location for this home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, One Car Garage, and an enclosed porch. The House offers a nice layout with newer paint throughout the entire house in neutral colors, newer carpet in living area and bedrooms, plus newer windows and ac so more efficient than many older homes. Just a few blocks from Northeast High School and 4th Street North. One block north of 62nd Ave N and one block east of 16th Street. Credit and background check per adult is required $75 for the first adult applicant, $65 for each additional adult applicant with a credit score of 650 or higher required along with good landlord references. Security deposit is required in addition to the first and last month's rent. Tenant is responsible for all of the utilities and lawn maintenance, including cutting, trimming, removing small branches and treating the lawn as necessary. Tenant is also responsible for pest control. NO PETS ,This is a smoke free property. Applications are approved on a "first come, first serve" basis, 1 year minimum lease. Equal Housing Opportunity. Measurements are approximately only. Tenant to verify exact measurements. NO VOUCHERS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 17TH LANE N have any available units?
6700 17TH LANE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6700 17TH LANE N have?
Some of 6700 17TH LANE N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6700 17TH LANE N currently offering any rent specials?
6700 17TH LANE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 17TH LANE N pet-friendly?
No, 6700 17TH LANE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6700 17TH LANE N offer parking?
Yes, 6700 17TH LANE N offers parking.
Does 6700 17TH LANE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6700 17TH LANE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 17TH LANE N have a pool?
No, 6700 17TH LANE N does not have a pool.
Does 6700 17TH LANE N have accessible units?
No, 6700 17TH LANE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 17TH LANE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6700 17TH LANE N has units with dishwashers.
