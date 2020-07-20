6700 17TH LANE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great location for this home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, One Car Garage, and an enclosed porch. The House offers a nice layout with newer paint throughout the entire house in neutral colors, newer carpet in living area and bedrooms, plus newer windows and ac so more efficient than many older homes. Just a few blocks from Northeast High School and 4th Street North. One block north of 62nd Ave N and one block east of 16th Street. Credit and background check per adult is required $75 for the first adult applicant, $65 for each additional adult applicant with a credit score of 650 or higher required along with good landlord references. Security deposit is required in addition to the first and last month's rent. Tenant is responsible for all of the utilities and lawn maintenance, including cutting, trimming, removing small branches and treating the lawn as necessary. Tenant is also responsible for pest control. NO PETS ,This is a smoke free property. Applications are approved on a "first come, first serve" basis, 1 year minimum lease. Equal Housing Opportunity. Measurements are approximately only. Tenant to verify exact measurements. NO VOUCHERS