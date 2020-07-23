All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

6593 21st Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Meadowlawn

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this Meadow Lawn gem! This light and bright home boasts four bedrooms and two baths with terrazzo flooring throughout. Cool off in the generously sized pool while still having plenty of yard space to enjoy! New windows were installed in 2012 and the roof was replaced in 2018. This property sits high and dry and requires NO FLOOD INSURANCE! Great location close to Sawgrass Lake Park, shopping, and places of worship. Easy access to I-275 and just a quick 15 minute drive to catch a Rays game at Tropicana Field. Don't delay - schedule your appointment today!

Listing Courtesy Of REALTY EXECUTIVES ADAMO

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6593 21st Street North have any available units?
6593 21st Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 6593 21st Street North currently offering any rent specials?
6593 21st Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6593 21st Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6593 21st Street North is pet friendly.
Does 6593 21st Street North offer parking?
No, 6593 21st Street North does not offer parking.
Does 6593 21st Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6593 21st Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6593 21st Street North have a pool?
Yes, 6593 21st Street North has a pool.
Does 6593 21st Street North have accessible units?
No, 6593 21st Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 6593 21st Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6593 21st Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6593 21st Street North have units with air conditioning?
No, 6593 21st Street North does not have units with air conditioning.
