Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Delightful, mid-century bungalow has three bedrooms, one bath and a bonus room. Open concept kitchen. Tile floors for easy-care living. Nice shady lot on quiet street near Lakewood Elementary, Coquina Key, park and boat launch. Fenced back yard. Quick drive up nearby MLK Jr Street or 4th St to downtown St Petersburg. No smoking. Pets welcome with deposit/fee; no aggressive breed dogs.