This spacious, updated House with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms is just minutes from US 19 and 275. This home has wood and tile floor through out with completely updated interior. The home has a beautiful kitchen and a large utility room, the back yard is extra large with a large shed for storage with A/C. The rent is $1600 a month with first and security (equal to 2 months) due on move in. There is also a $50 background check fee per person moving in over 18.