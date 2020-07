Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Cozy Back House available for Rent Close to Downtown St. Pete! It has three bedrooms and two full baths. All New Windows. New 16 Seer AC Unit, New Hot Water Heater ,and Vinyl Fenced in Yard. Carpet in all bedrooms and Tile in the rest of the home. Relax outside in your private 10x10 screened porch. Tenant is responsible for water and electric. This Property has Washer Dryer Hookups outside.