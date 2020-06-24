625 6th Ave N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Charming 2RB/2BA top floor unit in Downtown Historic District St. Pete! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Charming 2br/2ba in Downtown historic district. This is an annual/unfurnished rental. This unique top floor unit of historic home has been totally remodeled with hardwood floors, lighting, kitchen open to living area with a light and bright open floor plan. (Second floor, no elevator, sorry no pets.) Onsite laundry facility. Remodeling has kept the historic influence by same builder of the Historic Vinoy Resort which is 5 blocks to the east - intact with modern conveniences. Homes features newer roof, electric, plumbing and brand newer split hvac system. Tenants have use of front wrap around porch. Rent includes water, sewer, trash & pest control. Street parking. Easy access to Hospital, groceries, pharmacy, downtown entertainment, Fine Dining, Music in the Park, Shopping, Tropicana Field, arts & crafts and I275. $60 application fee per adult. Must pass credit/background ck. Call Lisa 813-532-9680



TO VIEW A 3D VIRTUAL TOUR COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER:

app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1309021?accessKey=5c42



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



If you have additional questions you may also contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4556771)