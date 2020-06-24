All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 625 6th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
625 6th Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

625 6th Ave N

625 6th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

625 6th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming 2RB/2BA top floor unit in Downtown Historic District St. Pete! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Charming 2br/2ba in Downtown historic district. This is an annual/unfurnished rental. This unique top floor unit of historic home has been totally remodeled with hardwood floors, lighting, kitchen open to living area with a light and bright open floor plan. (Second floor, no elevator, sorry no pets.) Onsite laundry facility. Remodeling has kept the historic influence by same builder of the Historic Vinoy Resort which is 5 blocks to the east - intact with modern conveniences. Homes features newer roof, electric, plumbing and brand newer split hvac system. Tenants have use of front wrap around porch. Rent includes water, sewer, trash & pest control. Street parking. Easy access to Hospital, groceries, pharmacy, downtown entertainment, Fine Dining, Music in the Park, Shopping, Tropicana Field, arts & crafts and I275. $60 application fee per adult. Must pass credit/background ck. Call Lisa 813-532-9680

TO VIEW A 3D VIRTUAL TOUR COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER:
app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1309021?accessKey=5c42

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have additional questions you may also contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4556771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 6th Ave N have any available units?
625 6th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 6th Ave N have?
Some of 625 6th Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 6th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
625 6th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 6th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 625 6th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 625 6th Ave N offer parking?
No, 625 6th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 625 6th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 6th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 6th Ave N have a pool?
No, 625 6th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 625 6th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 625 6th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 625 6th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 6th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus