Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator pool

Casa Del Mar your Winter get away. Come and relax in the Warm Florida Sun.

This fully furnished one bedroom one and a half bath condo is available for the February & March 2019 rental season

Had a last minute cancellation.

This unit is on the 4th floor. The building has an elevator. The unit has a washer and dryer.

Your are minutes from St. Pete Beach as well as restaurants and shopping. Conveniently located

to the express way to 275. As well as Ft Desoto State park. Relax on your private balcony, or

take a swim in the lovely heated pool. Sorry this unit does not accept pets or smoking.