All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6190 51ST STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6190 51ST STREET S
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

6190 51ST STREET S

6190 51st Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6190 51st Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Bayway Isles

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location, Location Bayway Isle community. 5 bedroom 4 bathroom 3 car garage property located in 24/7 guard gated desirable community of BAYWAY ISLES. Large yard with pool, 2 balconies and two covered patios.The home is a short drive to Tropicana Stadium, restaurants, and the best private schools in St. Pete’s.Large yard with pool, 2 balconies and two covered patio. Annual lease only. Ideal for Corporate clients relocating.Offering easy & convenient access to the beautiful Gulf beaches, downtown St.Petersburg, Interstate 275 and the open waters of Tampa Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6190 51ST STREET S have any available units?
6190 51ST STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6190 51ST STREET S have?
Some of 6190 51ST STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6190 51ST STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
6190 51ST STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6190 51ST STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 6190 51ST STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6190 51ST STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 6190 51ST STREET S offers parking.
Does 6190 51ST STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6190 51ST STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6190 51ST STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 6190 51ST STREET S has a pool.
Does 6190 51ST STREET S have accessible units?
No, 6190 51ST STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 6190 51ST STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6190 51ST STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus