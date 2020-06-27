6190 51ST STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location, Location, Location Bayway Isle community. 5 bedroom 4 bathroom 3 car garage property located in 24/7 guard gated desirable community of BAYWAY ISLES. Large yard with pool, 2 balconies and two covered patios.The home is a short drive to Tropicana Stadium, restaurants, and the best private schools in St. Pete’s.Large yard with pool, 2 balconies and two covered patio. Annual lease only. Ideal for Corporate clients relocating.Offering easy & convenient access to the beautiful Gulf beaches, downtown St.Petersburg, Interstate 275 and the open waters of Tampa Bay.