Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:47 PM

6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD

6141 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South · (727) 864-5609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6141 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 133 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
This 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde North condo, located on the 18-hole championship golf course managed by The Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, truly inspires rest and relaxation. It is a convenient first floor unit. The condo boasts a spacious, open floor plan completed by comfortable furniture, newer appliances, flat screen TVs, fun, tropical décor, Wi-Fi and more. As you walk, jog or bike Isla’s quaint Spanish named streets you’re sure to see Florida’s shorebirds resting and feeding in and around our island lakes and lush tropical gardens. After a full day of sight-seeing or theme park adventures, drink in the peacefulness of the island on the balcony with a quick snack or late afternoon cocktails. Spend your mornings lounging by the pool with the newest best seller. Then make plans to visit the area's local restaurants and unique shops up and down our beautiful coastline. Make sure you don’t miss out on the fishing, swimming, golfing, boating, sight-seeing trips, nightlife, casino cruises and more. Isla has it all! Your home away from home in Florida.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have any available units?
6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
