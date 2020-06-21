6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD

Amenities

patio / balcony pool internet access range refrigerator

This 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde North condo, located on the 18-hole championship golf course managed by The Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, truly inspires rest and relaxation. It is a convenient first floor unit. The condo boasts a spacious, open floor plan completed by comfortable furniture, newer appliances, flat screen TVs, fun, tropical décor, Wi-Fi and more. As you walk, jog or bike Isla’s quaint Spanish named streets you’re sure to see Florida’s shorebirds resting and feeding in and around our island lakes and lush tropical gardens. After a full day of sight-seeing or theme park adventures, drink in the peacefulness of the island on the balcony with a quick snack or late afternoon cocktails. Spend your mornings lounging by the pool with the newest best seller. Then make plans to visit the area's local restaurants and unique shops up and down our beautiful coastline. Make sure you don’t miss out on the fishing, swimming, golfing, boating, sight-seeing trips, nightlife, casino cruises and more. Isla has it all! Your home away from home in Florida.