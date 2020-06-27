All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 609 Paris Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
609 Paris Ave S
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

609 Paris Ave S

609 Paris Ave S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

609 Paris Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Bartlett Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 03/16/20 Welcome to your new home! This charming property has been beautifully renovated- restorations include updated electric, double pane thermal windows, refinished wood floors, an updated bathroom which includes a jetted tub, pretty tile, new vanity, and fixtures, as well as a very large updated eat-in kitchen, and all fresh paint. The back yard has a large shaded wooden deck with a detached one car garage and has ally access. This home is located just minutes from vibrant downtown St. Pete and all of the fabulous restaurants, arts and entertainment it has to offer. Perfect for a family or USFSP students!

**Minimum credit score required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5604609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Paris Ave S have any available units?
609 Paris Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Paris Ave S have?
Some of 609 Paris Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Paris Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
609 Paris Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Paris Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 609 Paris Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 609 Paris Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 609 Paris Ave S offers parking.
Does 609 Paris Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Paris Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Paris Ave S have a pool?
No, 609 Paris Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 609 Paris Ave S have accessible units?
No, 609 Paris Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Paris Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Paris Ave S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus