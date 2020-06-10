6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR

Amenities

This warm and inviting, 2 bedroom/2 bath corner unit in Bahia Vista is a long term stay on Isla del Sol. This unit is available for 6 month's May 15- October 20. After a full day of sun, fun and sightseeing – come home to a complete kitchen with everything you’ll need for a quick snack or leisurely dinner. The condo also boasts a spacious open floor plan, wood floors throughout, flat screen TVs, wireless internet and more. Just a short walk from the condo is your very own private beach where you can kick back, relax and soak up some Florida sunshine or bury your toes in the sand and dive into the newest best seller. Unwind on the balcony with late afternoon cocktails and enjoy the activity on the Intracoastal Waterway – boats, shorebirds, dolphins and fabulous sunsets. Isla is also just minutes from the warm, turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Fort Desoto State Park and Fort Desoto’s North Beach. Don’t forget to check out the local restaurants, unique shops and nightlife up and down our beautiful coastline. Memories made on Isla will keep you coming back year after year.