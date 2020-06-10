All apartments in St. Petersburg
6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR

6081 Bahia Del Mar Circle · (727) 864-5609
Location

6081 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 349 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
This warm and inviting, 2 bedroom/2 bath corner unit in Bahia Vista is a long term stay on Isla del Sol. This unit is available for 6 month's May 15- October 20. After a full day of sun, fun and sightseeing – come home to a complete kitchen with everything you’ll need for a quick snack or leisurely dinner. The condo also boasts a spacious open floor plan, wood floors throughout, flat screen TVs, wireless internet and more. Just a short walk from the condo is your very own private beach where you can kick back, relax and soak up some Florida sunshine or bury your toes in the sand and dive into the newest best seller. Unwind on the balcony with late afternoon cocktails and enjoy the activity on the Intracoastal Waterway – boats, shorebirds, dolphins and fabulous sunsets. Isla is also just minutes from the warm, turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Fort Desoto State Park and Fort Desoto’s North Beach. Don’t forget to check out the local restaurants, unique shops and nightlife up and down our beautiful coastline. Memories made on Isla will keep you coming back year after year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR have any available units?
6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR have?
Some of 6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR offer parking?
No, 6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR does not offer parking.
Does 6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR have a pool?
No, 6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR does not have a pool.
Does 6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR have accessible units?
No, 6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR has units with dishwashers.
