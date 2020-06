Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated Corner Unit 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo in St Pete - All age community complex. No Pets Allowed per Association. Updated & Well Maintained - Corner unit 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo located nearby the Tyrone mall area. Surrounded by restaurants, grocery stores, banks, northwest park, St Pete college, hospitals, VA, & much more. Included with the rent is cable tv, water, sewer & trash. Hurry before it's gone!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5644433)