St. Petersburg, FL
6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD

6077 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South · (727) 864-5609
Location

6077 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
This property is available July 1, 2020 - September 23, 2020 and October 5 - December 28, 2020, at this amazing price! The perfect Florida vacation will be had by all in this beautifully updated, 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde East villa on Isla del Sol. Located on the southernmost tip of St. Petersburg, Isla boasts 350 acres of beautifully manicured tropical gardens surrounded by the waters of Boca Ciega Bay. You'll find the communities on Isla Del Sol are aptly named for their Spanish architecture and are of varied character and style. You’ll feel right at home in the updated kitchen complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and cozy breakfast nook. There’s plenty of room to prepare a quick bite to eat before heading out for the day or leisurely dinner when you return. Nicely remodeled baths, laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile, new bedroom suites, flat screen TVs and wireless Internet service round out the amenities in this fabulous condo. Located on the lush greens of the 18-hole championship golf course managed by The Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, enjoy your morning coffee or late afternoon cocktails on the patio and drink in the peacefulness of the island. Spend a day lounging by the heated pool with the newest best seller or rejuvenate in the spa after a full day of sight-seeing or theme park adventures. Isla is just minutes from the warm, turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Fort De Soto State Park and Fort De Soto’s North Beach. Make sure to check out the area's local restaurants and unique shops along our beautiful coastline, as well as fishing charters, golfing, boating, nightlife, sunset cruises and more. Paradise awaits you on Isla del Sol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have any available units?
6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
