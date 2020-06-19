6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD

Amenities

This property is available July 1, 2020 - September 23, 2020 and October 5 - December 28, 2020, at this amazing price! The perfect Florida vacation will be had by all in this beautifully updated, 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde East villa on Isla del Sol. Located on the southernmost tip of St. Petersburg, Isla boasts 350 acres of beautifully manicured tropical gardens surrounded by the waters of Boca Ciega Bay. You'll find the communities on Isla Del Sol are aptly named for their Spanish architecture and are of varied character and style. You’ll feel right at home in the updated kitchen complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and cozy breakfast nook. There’s plenty of room to prepare a quick bite to eat before heading out for the day or leisurely dinner when you return. Nicely remodeled baths, laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile, new bedroom suites, flat screen TVs and wireless Internet service round out the amenities in this fabulous condo. Located on the lush greens of the 18-hole championship golf course managed by The Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, enjoy your morning coffee or late afternoon cocktails on the patio and drink in the peacefulness of the island. Spend a day lounging by the heated pool with the newest best seller or rejuvenate in the spa after a full day of sight-seeing or theme park adventures. Isla is just minutes from the warm, turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Fort De Soto State Park and Fort De Soto’s North Beach. Make sure to check out the area's local restaurants and unique shops along our beautiful coastline, as well as fishing charters, golfing, boating, nightlife, sunset cruises and more. Paradise awaits you on Isla del Sol.