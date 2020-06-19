6051 SUN BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking hot tub

AVAILABLE LONG TERM, MONTH TO MONTH, SHORT TERM OR SEASONAL. What a dreamy, furnished and very cute 2BR/2BA condo with just spectacular water views of the bay. Freshly painted. Short distance to St. Pete Beaches, easy access to and from I-275 and downtown St. Pete and walk to many great shops and restaurants. Both BR’s have king beds, dressers and more. Living room with nice tan leather furniture and large flat screen TV. Dining room has a large dining table and then there are sliders that lead out to the covered balcony with sitting table/chairs, remote hurricane shutters and all around water views. Incredible unit. Golf course community with heated pool/spa, lounge area and poolside restrooms, under building parking space, storage room, ample guest parking, steps out if you want to take a dip in the clear bay waters and what a great fishing area too. This condo is very clean, and move in ready.