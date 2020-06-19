All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6051 SUN BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6051 SUN BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

6051 SUN BOULEVARD

6051 Sun Boulevard West · (727) 269-6020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6051 Sun Boulevard West, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 408A · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
AVAILABLE LONG TERM, MONTH TO MONTH, SHORT TERM OR SEASONAL. What a dreamy, furnished and very cute 2BR/2BA condo with just spectacular water views of the bay. Freshly painted. Short distance to St. Pete Beaches, easy access to and from I-275 and downtown St. Pete and walk to many great shops and restaurants. Both BR’s have king beds, dressers and more. Living room with nice tan leather furniture and large flat screen TV. Dining room has a large dining table and then there are sliders that lead out to the covered balcony with sitting table/chairs, remote hurricane shutters and all around water views. Incredible unit. Golf course community with heated pool/spa, lounge area and poolside restrooms, under building parking space, storage room, ample guest parking, steps out if you want to take a dip in the clear bay waters and what a great fishing area too. This condo is very clean, and move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6051 SUN BOULEVARD have any available units?
6051 SUN BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6051 SUN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6051 SUN BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6051 SUN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6051 SUN BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6051 SUN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6051 SUN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6051 SUN BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6051 SUN BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 6051 SUN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6051 SUN BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6051 SUN BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 6051 SUN BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 6051 SUN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6051 SUN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6051 SUN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6051 SUN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6051 SUN BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity