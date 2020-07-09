605 45TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautifully renovated, well-maintained, and move-in ready home in a great St Pete neighborhood! This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Beautiful large master bed/bath with double vanities, large indoor laundry room, and living room with vaulted ceilings. New kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and a built-in wine fridge. This home has been fully updated including hurricane impact windows, concrete block construction, a new roof, and well-insulated - feel safe in storms and safe money on electric! This home has a large attached deck and a large fully fenced in back yard. This home is meticulously cared for and owned by a local small business (Willow Hones) - we have NO Application Fees, NO Pet Fees, NO Pet rent - we treat our tenants like the customer they are! You'll love living the Florida lifestyle in this fantastic St Pete neighborhood! Owner provides all lawn maintenance and washer/dryer. Tenant responsible for all utilities. NO APPLICATION fee is charged if the applicant follows these instructions. 1. Application: Fill out ONE PER PERSON for anyone 16 and over that will be living in the house. 2. Provide the 2 most recent copies of your paychecks (you are welcome to mark out your bank information). 3. Provide a copy of your drivers license. A picture with your phone is fine.