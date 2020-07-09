All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 605 45TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
605 45TH AVENUE N
Last updated May 31 2020 at 3:02 AM

605 45TH AVENUE N

605 45th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

605 45th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully renovated, well-maintained, and move-in ready home in a great St Pete neighborhood! This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Beautiful large master bed/bath with double vanities, large indoor laundry room, and living room with vaulted ceilings. New kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and a built-in wine fridge. This home has been fully updated including hurricane impact windows, concrete block construction, a new roof, and well-insulated - feel safe in storms and safe money on electric! This home has a large attached deck and a large fully fenced in back yard. This home is meticulously cared for and owned by a local small business (Willow Hones) - we have NO Application Fees, NO Pet Fees, NO Pet rent - we treat our tenants like the customer they are! You'll love living the Florida lifestyle in this fantastic St Pete neighborhood! Owner provides all lawn maintenance and washer/dryer. Tenant responsible for all utilities. NO APPLICATION fee is charged if the applicant follows these instructions. 1. Application: Fill out ONE PER PERSON for anyone 16 and over that will be living in the house. 2. Provide the 2 most recent copies of your paychecks (you are welcome to mark out your bank information). 3. Provide a copy of your drivers license. A picture with your phone is fine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 45TH AVENUE N have any available units?
605 45TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 45TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 605 45TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 45TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
605 45TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 45TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 605 45TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 605 45TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 605 45TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 605 45TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 45TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 45TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 605 45TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 605 45TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 605 45TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 605 45TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 45TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus