Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:40 PM

6042 7th Avenue North

6042 7th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6042 7th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Eagle Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Eagle Crest Neighborhood! Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage home situated on a large lot, plenty of space to add a pool. Family room has french doors leading to the wood deck in the back for all those family bbq get togethers. Stainless steel appliances with gas stove. Formal living room, dining room, and separate family room. Wood burning fireplace. Minutes from the beaches, Tyrone Mall and downtown St Petersburg. Wide "Augusta Block" brick roads. Def must see!

Listing Courtesy Of XINA RIM AND ASSOCIATES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6042 7th Avenue North have any available units?
6042 7th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6042 7th Avenue North have?
Some of 6042 7th Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6042 7th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
6042 7th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6042 7th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6042 7th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 6042 7th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 6042 7th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 6042 7th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6042 7th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6042 7th Avenue North have a pool?
Yes, 6042 7th Avenue North has a pool.
Does 6042 7th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 6042 7th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 6042 7th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6042 7th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

