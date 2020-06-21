All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:21 PM

6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE

6020 Bahia Del Mar Circle · (727) 864-5609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6020 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fabulous, light and bright, 1st floor villa in Vista Verde West with tons of updates and amenities. It’s the perfect place for you and your family to kick back and soak up some Florida sunshine. Located on the greens of Isla’s 18-hole championship golf course, this 2 bedroom/2 bath condo boasts a newer eat-in kitchen and appliances, laminate wood flooring and new carpet in the bedrooms, updated guest bath and more. How much more, you ask? Enjoy the large Smart TV in the living area where you can access your own Hulu and Netflix accounts. There’s also an Xbox 360 console, 2 controllers and a headset available for your entertainment. You’ll need to bring your own games. Isla is just minutes from the warm, turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Fort Desoto Park and Fort Desoto’s beautiful North Beach. While on the island, stroll through the lush gardens surrounded by royal palms, ponds and waterways or relax and drink in the peacefulness of the island from the patio. Enjoy everything St. Petersburg and Isla has to offer. Sun, sand and fun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have any available units?
6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have?
Some of 6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
