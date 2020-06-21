6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE

Amenities

Fabulous, light and bright, 1st floor villa in Vista Verde West with tons of updates and amenities. It’s the perfect place for you and your family to kick back and soak up some Florida sunshine. Located on the greens of Isla’s 18-hole championship golf course, this 2 bedroom/2 bath condo boasts a newer eat-in kitchen and appliances, laminate wood flooring and new carpet in the bedrooms, updated guest bath and more. How much more, you ask? Enjoy the large Smart TV in the living area where you can access your own Hulu and Netflix accounts. There’s also an Xbox 360 console, 2 controllers and a headset available for your entertainment. You’ll need to bring your own games. Isla is just minutes from the warm, turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Fort Desoto Park and Fort Desoto’s beautiful North Beach. While on the island, stroll through the lush gardens surrounded by royal palms, ponds and waterways or relax and drink in the peacefulness of the island from the patio. Enjoy everything St. Petersburg and Isla has to offer. Sun, sand and fun!