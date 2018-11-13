5924 5th Ave N, #8

Amenities

Centrally Located Condo in Lake Pasadena Neighborhood - Annual rental for an unfurnished one bedroom, one bath condo with a dedicated parking space boasting beautiful views of the main courtyard right out the front door. The unit includes a large bonus room that can be used as an office, den or even a guestroom. Large master bedroom has a wall to wall closet.Inside the kitchen there is a built in microwave with laminate flooring Unit includes Basic Cable, Water, Sewer and Trash.



Centralized location, conveniently located near Tyrone Square Mall, shopping, restaurants, and beaches.



Additional application fee and approval required by condo association.



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.



NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED

PLEASE NOTE: PROPERY IS RENTED IN ITS "AS IS " CONDITON. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING



No Pets Allowed



