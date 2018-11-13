All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5924 5th Ave N, #8
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:50 PM

5924 5th Ave N, #8

5924 5th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5924 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

parking
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Centrally Located Condo in Lake Pasadena Neighborhood - Annual rental for an unfurnished one bedroom, one bath condo with a dedicated parking space boasting beautiful views of the main courtyard right out the front door. The unit includes a large bonus room that can be used as an office, den or even a guestroom. Large master bedroom has a wall to wall closet.Inside the kitchen there is a built in microwave with laminate flooring Unit includes Basic Cable, Water, Sewer and Trash.

Centralized location, conveniently located near Tyrone Square Mall, shopping, restaurants, and beaches.

Additional application fee and approval required by condo association.

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.

NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED
PLEASE NOTE: PROPERY IS RENTED IN ITS "AS IS " CONDITON. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5055612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 5th Ave N, #8 have any available units?
5924 5th Ave N, #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 5924 5th Ave N, #8 currently offering any rent specials?
5924 5th Ave N, #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 5th Ave N, #8 pet-friendly?
No, 5924 5th Ave N, #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5924 5th Ave N, #8 offer parking?
Yes, 5924 5th Ave N, #8 offers parking.
Does 5924 5th Ave N, #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5924 5th Ave N, #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 5th Ave N, #8 have a pool?
No, 5924 5th Ave N, #8 does not have a pool.
Does 5924 5th Ave N, #8 have accessible units?
No, 5924 5th Ave N, #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 5th Ave N, #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5924 5th Ave N, #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5924 5th Ave N, #8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5924 5th Ave N, #8 does not have units with air conditioning.
