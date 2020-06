Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely renovated (1) bedroom (1) bathroom with a 13x7 bonus room and inside laundry hookups. Spacious apartment with all new luxury vinyl plank floors and an entirely new bathroom. The master is spacious enough for a king sized bed and has generous closet space. The pantry is extra large and a newer AC will help keep your electric bills low. Basic cable and water is included. NO PETS per condo association for tenants.