Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Great location for a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, unfurnished, annual rental. Close to everything, shopping, dining, bus line, parks, downtown and the interstate. The kitchen has been updated with stainless appliance, light bright cabinets and a beautiful back splash. There is a front load washer and dryer in the enclosed sun room and extra storage area. The property feels so much larger than the actual square footage.