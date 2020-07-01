All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5840 Tanglewood Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5840 Tanglewood Drive NE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

5840 Tanglewood Drive NE

5840 Tanglewood Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5840 Tanglewood Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5840 Tanglewood Drive NE Available 05/25/20 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with large lot in quiet NE St. Pete - Are you looking for a nice, large, home on a large lot in NE St. Petersburg? This could be your new home!!
This home features 4 full bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a large (146 x 19) living room with wood floors and a nice sized dining area (113 x 117) with tile floors. The master bedroom is 1410 x 121 with wood floors. The other bedrooms have carpeting.
The kitchen includes a dishwasher, natural gas stove/oven, microwave oven hood, and refrigerator/freezer.
There is plenty of outdoor space on a 100 x 104 (mol) lot with a completely fenced rear yard. There is a large wood deck and also a large concrete deck out back over-looking a lake.
It has a super-efficient Rinnai gas water heater for unlimited hot water. Washer and dryer are included.
Pets may be acceptable with pet application and approval.
Call Julie for more information or to schedule a time to take a look, (727) 440-8108

(RLNE5803233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5840 Tanglewood Drive NE have any available units?
5840 Tanglewood Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5840 Tanglewood Drive NE have?
Some of 5840 Tanglewood Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5840 Tanglewood Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
5840 Tanglewood Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5840 Tanglewood Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5840 Tanglewood Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 5840 Tanglewood Drive NE offer parking?
No, 5840 Tanglewood Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 5840 Tanglewood Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5840 Tanglewood Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5840 Tanglewood Drive NE have a pool?
No, 5840 Tanglewood Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 5840 Tanglewood Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 5840 Tanglewood Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5840 Tanglewood Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5840 Tanglewood Drive NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus