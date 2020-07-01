Amenities

5840 Tanglewood Drive NE Available 05/25/20 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with large lot in quiet NE St. Pete - Are you looking for a nice, large, home on a large lot in NE St. Petersburg? This could be your new home!!

This home features 4 full bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a large (146 x 19) living room with wood floors and a nice sized dining area (113 x 117) with tile floors. The master bedroom is 1410 x 121 with wood floors. The other bedrooms have carpeting.

The kitchen includes a dishwasher, natural gas stove/oven, microwave oven hood, and refrigerator/freezer.

There is plenty of outdoor space on a 100 x 104 (mol) lot with a completely fenced rear yard. There is a large wood deck and also a large concrete deck out back over-looking a lake.

It has a super-efficient Rinnai gas water heater for unlimited hot water. Washer and dryer are included.

Pets may be acceptable with pet application and approval.

Call Julie for more information or to schedule a time to take a look, (727) 440-8108



