5750 19th Ave N

Stylish & open living concept, fenced yard & 1-car garage in Tyrone corridor - Adorable 3-bedroom block home in highly sought-after Tyrone area near schools, parks and city rec center. All tile and hardwood floors, modern kitchen and baths, microwave, washer and dryer. Good closet space. One car garage with newly tiled half bath and garage opener, nice fenced yard with shed. Great value and location. One pet only. No aggressive breeds. No smoking inside. $50 rent discount for paying on or before 1st of month.Tenant responsible for yard and all utilities. Available June 1, possibly sooner. First and last month rent, plus security deposit required. Washer & dryer not warranted.



(RLNE3716336)