All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5750 19th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5750 19th Ave N
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

5750 19th Ave N

5750 19th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5750 19th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stylish & open living concept, fenced yard & 1-car garage in Tyrone corridor - Adorable 3-bedroom block home in highly sought-after Tyrone area near schools, parks and city rec center. All tile and hardwood floors, modern kitchen and baths, microwave, washer and dryer. Good closet space. One car garage with newly tiled half bath and garage opener, nice fenced yard with shed. Great value and location. One pet only. No aggressive breeds. No smoking inside. $50 rent discount for paying on or before 1st of month.Tenant responsible for yard and all utilities. Available June 1, possibly sooner. First and last month rent, plus security deposit required. Washer & dryer not warranted.

(RLNE3716336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 19th Ave N have any available units?
5750 19th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5750 19th Ave N have?
Some of 5750 19th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5750 19th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5750 19th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 19th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5750 19th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5750 19th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5750 19th Ave N offers parking.
Does 5750 19th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5750 19th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 19th Ave N have a pool?
No, 5750 19th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5750 19th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5750 19th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 19th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5750 19th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus