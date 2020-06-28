5688 Hobson St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Just off 4th Street



Updated 2 Bedroom Home with tile and laminate throughout the entire house. New windows, french door (rear) and granite counter tops installed 2012. New central AC installed 2017. 10 foot yard gate large enough to park boat in back yard. 10 mins from Howard Franklin bridge 10 mins away from downtown St Pete. Large front and back yard, 6 & 12 month leases available.



Included in Rent: Gas BBQ in back yard, Professional Lawn Care, Pest control (Terminix), Irrigation system powered by timed well pump (lowers monthly water bills), extra full fridge and storage in the back yard.

