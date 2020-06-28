All apartments in St. Petersburg
5688 Hobson St NE

5688 Hobson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5688 Hobson Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Edgemoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just off 4th Street - Property Id: 157451

Updated 2 Bedroom Home with tile and laminate throughout the entire house. New windows, french door (rear) and granite counter tops installed 2012. New central AC installed 2017. 10 foot yard gate large enough to park boat in back yard. 10 mins from Howard Franklin bridge 10 mins away from downtown St Pete. Large front and back yard, 6 & 12 month leases available.

Included in Rent: Gas BBQ in back yard, Professional Lawn Care, Pest control (Terminix), Irrigation system powered by timed well pump (lowers monthly water bills), extra full fridge and storage in the back yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157451p
Property Id 157451

(RLNE5156766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5688 Hobson St NE have any available units?
5688 Hobson St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5688 Hobson St NE have?
Some of 5688 Hobson St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5688 Hobson St NE currently offering any rent specials?
5688 Hobson St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5688 Hobson St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5688 Hobson St NE is pet friendly.
Does 5688 Hobson St NE offer parking?
No, 5688 Hobson St NE does not offer parking.
Does 5688 Hobson St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5688 Hobson St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5688 Hobson St NE have a pool?
No, 5688 Hobson St NE does not have a pool.
Does 5688 Hobson St NE have accessible units?
No, 5688 Hobson St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5688 Hobson St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5688 Hobson St NE has units with dishwashers.
