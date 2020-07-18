All apartments in St. Petersburg
566 13TH AVENUE NE

566 13th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

566 13th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
In the heart of it all - Location, location location! Beautiful mid-century modern 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage pool home located a block from Flora Wylie Waterfront Park in Old Northeast St. Petersburg. Stroll a few more blocks to Vinoy Park downtown or 4th St where you’ll find hundreds of restaurants, shops and more. Discover a great floor plan with oak floors, open kitchen updated with breakfast bar, granite countertops and wood cabinetry. Home has formal dining, formal living, family rooms including a fireplace for the occasional winter cool evenings. You’ll find a spacious private owner’s suite with attached bathroom and walk in closet. Relax in your own fully fenced tropical paradise beneath large bird of paradise palms, tropical flowering plants and around the brick paved water fall custom pool. One year lease includes lawn and pool maintenance along with trash pickup. Pet is negotiable with pet fee. Close to interstate I275. Take the trolley and 15 minutes you’re in St. Pete beach. Other beaches about 20 minutes. 20 minutes to most other beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

