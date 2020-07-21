Amenities

5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4 - Please call Annette Lawler at (727) 433-4947 for more information on this home. 4 Bed/3 Bath PLUS DEN & ONE CAR GARAGE with over 1900 sq. ft. Incredibly spacious Condo that looks and feels like a Single Family Home. Volume ceilings with floor to ceiling windows which invite the outdoors into this light and bright Escondida home. Immerse yourself in the natural green landscape with wildlife and entertainment from golfers playing hole 3 of Isla del Sol Country Club's Championship golf course. Eat in Kitchen features Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & golfcourse views. Living room and dining room open to the private patio overlooking the course. Office/4th bedroom located on the first floor. 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms located on the second level.Spacious master bedroom suite with private balcony, golf course views, walk-in closet and gorgeous wooded volume ceilings. Additional features include plantation shutters, abundance of closet space through and a one car garage with laundry room & driveway. Home offers the best of both worlds facing the golf course and directly across the street from the bay. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).



(RLNE4978921)