All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4

5643 Escondida Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5643 Escondida Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4 - Please call Annette Lawler at (727) 433-4947 for more information on this home. 4 Bed/3 Bath PLUS DEN & ONE CAR GARAGE with over 1900 sq. ft. Incredibly spacious Condo that looks and feels like a Single Family Home. Volume ceilings with floor to ceiling windows which invite the outdoors into this light and bright Escondida home. Immerse yourself in the natural green landscape with wildlife and entertainment from golfers playing hole 3 of Isla del Sol Country Club's Championship golf course. Eat in Kitchen features Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & golfcourse views. Living room and dining room open to the private patio overlooking the course. Office/4th bedroom located on the first floor. 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms located on the second level.Spacious master bedroom suite with private balcony, golf course views, walk-in closet and gorgeous wooded volume ceilings. Additional features include plantation shutters, abundance of closet space through and a one car garage with laundry room & driveway. Home offers the best of both worlds facing the golf course and directly across the street from the bay. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).

(RLNE4978921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4 have any available units?
5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4 have?
Some of 5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4 currently offering any rent specials?
5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4 pet-friendly?
No, 5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4 offer parking?
Yes, 5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4 offers parking.
Does 5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4 have a pool?
No, 5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4 does not have a pool.
Does 5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4 have accessible units?
No, 5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5643 Escondida Blvd S - #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus