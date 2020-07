Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great single family home located on quiet centrally located street. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has all been redone and in excellent move in condition.The appliances have all been updated, new air conditioner and a fresh coat of paint. Terrazzo floors throughout.There is also a 1 car garage with an automatic garage door opener. 2 year lease required and pet friendly.