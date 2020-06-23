563 43RD AVENUE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NE St. Pete at it's best! Wonderfully maintained and upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath home in beautiful Snell Shores Manor. Wood floors throughout with upgraded kitchen and baths. The kitchen space allows for eat in area and has french doors opening to your extremely large fully fenced back yard. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and updated fixtures make this home complete all while keeping some of it's 1950s flair. Master bedroom houses W/D for convenience as well as new stand up shower. Both guest rooms are adequately sized and located opposite the master. The exterior back yard is north facing and has an 8x8 utility shed in NE corner for additional storage. Great conveniences provided by owner; lawn service, pest control, DirectTV, and home is currently wired for security system (monitoring not included). Newer AC, roof, water heater, and windows. Stress free living! Come see this great home! Pets welcome!