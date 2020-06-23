All apartments in St. Petersburg
563 43RD AVENUE NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

563 43RD AVENUE NE

563 43rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

563 43rd Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Placido Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NE St. Pete at it's best! Wonderfully maintained and upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath home in beautiful Snell Shores Manor. Wood floors throughout with upgraded kitchen and baths. The kitchen space allows for eat in area and has french doors opening to your extremely large fully fenced back yard. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and updated fixtures make this home complete all while keeping some of it's 1950s flair. Master bedroom houses W/D for convenience as well as new stand up shower. Both guest rooms are adequately sized and located opposite the master. The exterior back yard is north facing and has an 8x8 utility shed in NE corner for additional storage. Great conveniences provided by owner; lawn service, pest control, DirectTV, and home is currently wired for security system (monitoring not included). Newer AC, roof, water heater, and windows. Stress free living! Come see this great home! Pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 563 43RD AVENUE NE have any available units?
563 43RD AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 563 43RD AVENUE NE have?
Some of 563 43RD AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 563 43RD AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
563 43RD AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 563 43RD AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 563 43RD AVENUE NE is pet friendly.
Does 563 43RD AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 563 43RD AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 563 43RD AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 563 43RD AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 563 43RD AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 563 43RD AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 563 43RD AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 563 43RD AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 563 43RD AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 563 43RD AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
