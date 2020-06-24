5555 4TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GREAT NW LOCATION – Conveniently Located near Tyrone Gardens with its Convenient Shopping or the Tyrone Square Mall Just Another 1.5 Miles Away. Ceramic Tile Throughout the Home with a Large Living Room and a Nice-Sized Area That Could be Used as an Office, Den or Hobby Room. The Huge Family Room is Light and Bright with Wall-to-Wall Windows and French Doors that Lead to a Nicely Appointed Covered Patio with Paver Decking and Dual Ceiling Fans to Stay Cool on Those Warm Summer Evenings. The Privacy-Fenced Backyard has a One-Car Detached Garage on the Alley as Well as a Carport and the Double-Wide Gates Make Parking an RV, Boat or Trailer a Breeze. The Updated Kitchen has a Long Breakfast Bar which Opens up to the Dining Room Area and the Family Room Making this Great Room Style Layout Perfect for Entertaining. The Bath has been Updated with a Luxurious Garden-Style Tub with Beautifully Tiled Walls. There is a Large Inside Laundry Room just off the Kitchen. Pet OK with $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee and Pet Profile.