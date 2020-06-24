All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 22 2019

5555 4TH AVENUE N

5555 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5555 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT NW LOCATION – Conveniently Located near Tyrone Gardens with its Convenient Shopping or the Tyrone Square Mall Just Another 1.5 Miles Away. Ceramic Tile Throughout the Home with a Large Living Room and a Nice-Sized Area That Could be Used as an Office, Den or Hobby Room. The Huge Family Room is Light and Bright with Wall-to-Wall Windows and French Doors that Lead to a Nicely Appointed Covered Patio with Paver Decking and Dual Ceiling Fans to Stay Cool on Those Warm Summer Evenings. The Privacy-Fenced Backyard has a One-Car Detached Garage on the Alley as Well as a Carport and the Double-Wide Gates Make Parking an RV, Boat or Trailer a Breeze. The Updated Kitchen has a Long Breakfast Bar which Opens up to the Dining Room Area and the Family Room Making this Great Room Style Layout Perfect for Entertaining. The Bath has been Updated with a Luxurious Garden-Style Tub with Beautifully Tiled Walls. There is a Large Inside Laundry Room just off the Kitchen. Pet OK with $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee and Pet Profile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5555 4TH AVENUE N have any available units?
5555 4TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5555 4TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 5555 4TH AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5555 4TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5555 4TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5555 4TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5555 4TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 5555 4TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 5555 4TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 5555 4TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5555 4TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5555 4TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5555 4TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5555 4TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5555 4TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5555 4TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5555 4TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
