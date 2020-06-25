All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:55 PM

5550 38th Ave N

5550 38th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5550 38th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Low maintenance, 3-bedroom, 2-bath home that is move-in ready. Inviting front foyer; bright kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar; dining area is perfect for family meals or entertaining; built-in cabinets for china, stemware and curios. Spacious living room with bay window; lots of natural light throughout. Bedrooms offer ample closet space with additional closet space in hall. Master bed and bath; other 2 bedrooms share a tub/shower combo full bath. Tile floors throughout. Over-sized lot with side gate for entrance to extra parking; fabulous pool with lights - great for a late night dip! Storage shed. Home is set back and buffered from 38th Street. Easy access to 1-275 and downtown St. Petersburg. Priced right. Great opportunity. Call today for an appointment.

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX METRO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 38th Ave N have any available units?
5550 38th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 5550 38th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5550 38th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 38th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5550 38th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5550 38th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5550 38th Ave N offers parking.
Does 5550 38th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5550 38th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 38th Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 5550 38th Ave N has a pool.
Does 5550 38th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5550 38th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 38th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5550 38th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5550 38th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5550 38th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
