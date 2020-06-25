5550 38th Ave N

Amenities

Low maintenance, 3-bedroom, 2-bath home that is move-in ready. Inviting front foyer; bright kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar; dining area is perfect for family meals or entertaining; built-in cabinets for china, stemware and curios. Spacious living room with bay window; lots of natural light throughout. Bedrooms offer ample closet space with additional closet space in hall. Master bed and bath; other 2 bedrooms share a tub/shower combo full bath. Tile floors throughout. Over-sized lot with side gate for entrance to extra parking; fabulous pool with lights - great for a late night dip! Storage shed. Home is set back and buffered from 38th Street. Easy access to 1-275 and downtown St. Petersburg. Priced right. Great opportunity. Call today for an appointment.



