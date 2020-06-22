5425 5th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully Remodeled 3/1 House w Garage, Deck, and Fenced Yard - Come home to this wonderfully fully renovated 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom home located conveniently between Downtown St Petersburg and the Beaches! This house has been renovated with a new roof, new central air and heat, new wood floors, new energy-efficient windows, eat-in kitchen, new bathroom, freshly painted, etc. Large rooms. The private fenced back yard has a large entertaining deck. Home has a garage conveniently connected to the house. A separate storage and laundry room has ample room for your washer and dryer. Call 727-800-2533 to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE4732325)