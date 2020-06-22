All apartments in St. Petersburg
5425 5th Ave N

5425 5th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5425 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled 3/1 House w Garage, Deck, and Fenced Yard - Come home to this wonderfully fully renovated 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom home located conveniently between Downtown St Petersburg and the Beaches! This house has been renovated with a new roof, new central air and heat, new wood floors, new energy-efficient windows, eat-in kitchen, new bathroom, freshly painted, etc. Large rooms. The private fenced back yard has a large entertaining deck. Home has a garage conveniently connected to the house. A separate storage and laundry room has ample room for your washer and dryer. Call 727-800-2533 to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5425 5th Ave N have any available units?
5425 5th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5425 5th Ave N have?
Some of 5425 5th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5425 5th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5425 5th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5425 5th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5425 5th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5425 5th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5425 5th Ave N offers parking.
Does 5425 5th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5425 5th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5425 5th Ave N have a pool?
No, 5425 5th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5425 5th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5425 5th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5425 5th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5425 5th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

