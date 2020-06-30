5390 27th Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bed/1 Bath in Great North St. Pete Neighborhood - Property Id: 215171



Quiet, clean, safe neighborhood! Quieter street due to neighborhood structure. Convenient to shopping, library, churches. Approximately 3.5 miles to downtown St. Pete, the beaches, Gulfport.



2 Bed/1 Bath, kitchen, living room, dining room, garage washer and drier. Ceiling fans.

1 car garage and enclosed screen room, fenced yard.

White ceramic tile in kitchen and dining, laminate floor in main living area and master. Carpet in 2nd Bedroom.

New roof, recent central heat and air conditioning, plus extra overhead storage in garage. Recently painted inside and out.

Rent: $1450.00 /per month + Utilities.



Have to have good rental history

No history of evictions or money owed to an apartment community or past landlord for any reason

Please do not apply if you have any recent criminal background

Stable employment, you have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job

Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent and your other monthly obligations

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215171

Property Id 215171



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5631159)