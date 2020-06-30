All apartments in St. Petersburg
5390 27th Ave N
5390 27th Ave N

5390 27th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5390 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
2 Bed/1 Bath in Great North St. Pete Neighborhood - Property Id: 215171

Quiet, clean, safe neighborhood! Quieter street due to neighborhood structure. Convenient to shopping, library, churches. Approximately 3.5 miles to downtown St. Pete, the beaches, Gulfport.

2 Bed/1 Bath, kitchen, living room, dining room, garage washer and drier. Ceiling fans.
1 car garage and enclosed screen room, fenced yard.
White ceramic tile in kitchen and dining, laminate floor in main living area and master. Carpet in 2nd Bedroom.
New roof, recent central heat and air conditioning, plus extra overhead storage in garage. Recently painted inside and out.
Rent: $1450.00 /per month + Utilities.

Have to have good rental history
No history of evictions or money owed to an apartment community or past landlord for any reason
Please do not apply if you have any recent criminal background
Stable employment, you have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent and your other monthly obligations
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215171
Property Id 215171

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5631159)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5390 27th Ave N have any available units?
5390 27th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5390 27th Ave N have?
Some of 5390 27th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5390 27th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5390 27th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5390 27th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 5390 27th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5390 27th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5390 27th Ave N offers parking.
Does 5390 27th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5390 27th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5390 27th Ave N have a pool?
No, 5390 27th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5390 27th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5390 27th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5390 27th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5390 27th Ave N has units with dishwashers.

