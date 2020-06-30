5390 27th Ave N

Amenities
2 Bed/1 Bath in Great North St. Pete Neighborhood - Property Id: 215171
Quiet, clean, safe neighborhood! Quieter street due to neighborhood structure. Convenient to shopping, library, churches. Approximately 3.5 miles to downtown St. Pete, the beaches, Gulfport.
2 Bed/1 Bath, kitchen, living room, dining room, garage washer and drier. Ceiling fans.
1 car garage and enclosed screen room, fenced yard.
White ceramic tile in kitchen and dining, laminate floor in main living area and master. Carpet in 2nd Bedroom.
New roof, recent central heat and air conditioning, plus extra overhead storage in garage. Recently painted inside and out.
Rent: $1450.00 /per month + Utilities.
Have to have good rental history
No history of evictions or money owed to an apartment community or past landlord for any reason
Please do not apply if you have any recent criminal background
Stable employment, you have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent and your other monthly obligations
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215171
Property Id 215171
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5631159)