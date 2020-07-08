All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 533 37TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
533 37TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:48 PM

533 37TH AVENUE N

533 37th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

533 37th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Allendale Park - Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE RIGHT IN to this beautifully renovated 2BR + 1BA + 1.5 car garage bungalow in a quiet downtown St Pete neighborhood. This home has an open floor plan with more than 200 square feet of additional outdoor living space - french doors lead to an attached deck and a fully fenced back yard. The renovations include - new kitchen with granite counter tops, refinished hardwood floors, and new tile throughout the kitchen and dining room. Kitchen includes newer appliances, recessed lighting, and open concept living room and dining room! The bathroom has a new vanity with granite counter tops, bronze fixtures, and mosaic shower tiles. Wood floors in living area and bedrooms have all been refinished. French doors in the dining room open to a back porch for excellent outdoor living space! Oversized 1.5 car garage has direct access to the house and includes a washer/dryer. There is extra built-in storage in the garage. Large oversized front porch is perfect for enjoying the FL weather! Alley access in the back leads to a 2 car driveway and the garage with automatic door opener. This home is meticulously maintained by very attentive owners.OWNER pays for LAWN CARE and the WASHER/DRYER are INCLUDED. Don’t miss this opportunity to live in a nicely renovated and maintenance free home in a wonderful neighborhood near downtown St Pete – you’ll be proud to call this place home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 37TH AVENUE N have any available units?
533 37TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 37TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 533 37TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 37TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
533 37TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 37TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 533 37TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 533 37TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 533 37TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 533 37TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 533 37TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 37TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 533 37TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 533 37TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 533 37TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 533 37TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 37TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus