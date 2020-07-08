533 37TH AVENUE N

Amenities

MOVE RIGHT IN to this beautifully renovated 2BR + 1BA + 1.5 car garage bungalow in a quiet downtown St Pete neighborhood. This home has an open floor plan with more than 200 square feet of additional outdoor living space - french doors lead to an attached deck and a fully fenced back yard. The renovations include - new kitchen with granite counter tops, refinished hardwood floors, and new tile throughout the kitchen and dining room. Kitchen includes newer appliances, recessed lighting, and open concept living room and dining room! The bathroom has a new vanity with granite counter tops, bronze fixtures, and mosaic shower tiles. Wood floors in living area and bedrooms have all been refinished. French doors in the dining room open to a back porch for excellent outdoor living space! Oversized 1.5 car garage has direct access to the house and includes a washer/dryer. There is extra built-in storage in the garage. Large oversized front porch is perfect for enjoying the FL weather! Alley access in the back leads to a 2 car driveway and the garage with automatic door opener. This home is meticulously maintained by very attentive owners.OWNER pays for LAWN CARE and the WASHER/DRYER are INCLUDED. Don’t miss this opportunity to live in a nicely renovated and maintenance free home in a wonderful neighborhood near downtown St Pete – you’ll be proud to call this place home!