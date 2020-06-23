All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 533 2nd Street North - -.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
533 2nd Street North - -
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:44 PM

533 2nd Street North - -

533 2nd Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

533 2nd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful 1 bedroom with fantastic location right on the border of Downtown/Old Northeast. Just a short walk to all the nightlife on Beach Rd., Central Ave. and Sundial. Best location in St. Pete!!!!
Recently completely remodeled.
New faux wood floors.
Nicely updated open floor plan.
Beautiful brand new kitchen with granite counters and new appliances.
Fully renovated bathroom with tub/shower.
$45 monthly fee for water. Tenant pays for electric.
Window AC units.
Coin laundry onsite.
Street parking only.
Lots of nice young professionals in the complex as neighbors.

To apply visit www.downtownstpeteapartments.managebuilding.com

Small dog allowed with additional $250 non-refundable pet deposit. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo.
$45 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. Security deposit due upon approval.
Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of 3 times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit.

To apply please visit www.downtownstpeteapartments.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 2nd Street North - - have any available units?
533 2nd Street North - - doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 2nd Street North - - have?
Some of 533 2nd Street North - -'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 2nd Street North - - currently offering any rent specials?
533 2nd Street North - - is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 2nd Street North - - pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 2nd Street North - - is pet friendly.
Does 533 2nd Street North - - offer parking?
No, 533 2nd Street North - - does not offer parking.
Does 533 2nd Street North - - have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 2nd Street North - - does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 2nd Street North - - have a pool?
No, 533 2nd Street North - - does not have a pool.
Does 533 2nd Street North - - have accessible units?
No, 533 2nd Street North - - does not have accessible units.
Does 533 2nd Street North - - have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 2nd Street North - - does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus