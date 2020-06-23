533 2nd Street North

Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom with fantastic location right on the border of Downtown/Old Northeast. Just a short walk to all the nightlife on Beach Rd., Central Ave. and Sundial. Best location in St. Pete!!!!

Recently completely remodeled.

New faux wood floors.

Nicely updated open floor plan.

Beautiful brand new kitchen with granite counters and new appliances.

Fully renovated bathroom with tub/shower.

$45 monthly fee for water. Tenant pays for electric.

Window AC units.

Coin laundry onsite.

Street parking only.

Lots of nice young professionals in the complex as neighbors.



To apply visit www.downtownstpeteapartments.managebuilding.com



Small dog allowed with additional $250 non-refundable pet deposit. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo.

$45 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. Security deposit due upon approval.

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of 3 times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit.



