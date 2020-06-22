All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5319 5th Avenue North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5319 5th Avenue North

5319 5th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5319 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The beautiful house has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. Home has wood floors throughout, granite counters, new stainless appliances (indoor water and ice fridge, above range microwave, flat surface range, and quiet dishwasher), two full bathrooms, new central air and heat, washer and dryer hookups, and large garage with door opener room for workbenches. Home has two other parking spots. The full-length glass door opens to the very private and shaded backyard deck. Great for outdoor entertaining!

The house is perfectly located on 5th Ave North which is 10 minutes from Downtown St Petersburg and 10 minutes to the Beach.

Small Dog under 20 pounds ok. Cat ok.
Tenant will pay for electric, water and lawn service.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,590, Application Fee: $24, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5319 5th Avenue North have any available units?
5319 5th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5319 5th Avenue North have?
Some of 5319 5th Avenue North's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5319 5th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
5319 5th Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5319 5th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5319 5th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 5319 5th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 5319 5th Avenue North does offer parking.
Does 5319 5th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5319 5th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5319 5th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 5319 5th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 5319 5th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 5319 5th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 5319 5th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5319 5th Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
