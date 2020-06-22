5319 5th Avenue North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The beautiful house has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. Home has wood floors throughout, granite counters, new stainless appliances (indoor water and ice fridge, above range microwave, flat surface range, and quiet dishwasher), two full bathrooms, new central air and heat, washer and dryer hookups, and large garage with door opener room for workbenches. Home has two other parking spots. The full-length glass door opens to the very private and shaded backyard deck. Great for outdoor entertaining!



The house is perfectly located on 5th Ave North which is 10 minutes from Downtown St Petersburg and 10 minutes to the Beach.



Small Dog under 20 pounds ok. Cat ok.

Tenant will pay for electric, water and lawn service.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,590, Application Fee: $24, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.