5301 6TH STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3/1 newly renovated home with one car garage. This cute home features an open and updated kitchen with new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and new wood cabinets as well as an updated bath. This home has also been freshly painted with new tile flooring throughout. In addition to the renovated interior, this home features a screened in patio that leads out to a fully fenced backyard. Close to Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, shopping, beaches, and I-275. Tenant to pay $125 tenant processing fee prior to move in.