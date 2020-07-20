All apartments in St. Petersburg
5301 6TH STREET S
5301 6TH STREET S

5301 6th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

5301 6th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/1 newly renovated home with one car garage. This cute home features an open and updated kitchen with new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and new wood cabinets as well as an updated bath. This home has also been freshly painted with new tile flooring throughout. In addition to the renovated interior, this home features a screened in patio that leads out to a fully fenced backyard. Close to Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, shopping, beaches, and I-275. Tenant to pay $125 tenant processing fee prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 6TH STREET S have any available units?
5301 6TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 6TH STREET S have?
Some of 5301 6TH STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 6TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
5301 6TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 6TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 5301 6TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5301 6TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 5301 6TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 5301 6TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 6TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 6TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 5301 6TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 5301 6TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 5301 6TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 6TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 6TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
