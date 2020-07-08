All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5286 28th Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5286 28th Avenue North
Last updated November 11 2019 at 3:33 AM

5286 28th Avenue North

5286 28th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5286 28th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1118758

After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1890 which includes the first months rent. This home has been recently updated. The kitchen features beautiful cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel applicances. There are beautifully polished terrazo floors throughout the home. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged.
|Amenities: No dogs,Stainless steel appliances,Attached 1 Car Garage,Granite countertops,Dishwasher,Large backyard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5286 28th Avenue North have any available units?
5286 28th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5286 28th Avenue North have?
Some of 5286 28th Avenue North's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5286 28th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
5286 28th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5286 28th Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 5286 28th Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5286 28th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 5286 28th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 5286 28th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5286 28th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5286 28th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 5286 28th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 5286 28th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 5286 28th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 5286 28th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5286 28th Avenue North has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus