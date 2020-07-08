5286 28th Avenue North

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1118758



After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1890 which includes the first months rent. This home has been recently updated. The kitchen features beautiful cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel applicances. There are beautifully polished terrazo floors throughout the home. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.