All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5266 BEACH DRIVE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5266 BEACH DRIVE SE
Last updated April 15 2020 at 3:46 AM

5266 BEACH DRIVE SE

5266 Beach Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5266 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
Gated waterfront community!!! Welcome to Paradise!! Waterside Condos on Coquina Key Island is a hidden gem. The minute you come thru the gates you feel like your on vacation at a resort but...it's your new home!

ANNUAL UNFURNISHED RENTAL.

Unit is beautifully updated, granite countertops and custom wood cabinetry in kitchen, washer/dryer included, tiled except bedrooms, carpet. HUGE PATIO to view the open water of Tampa Bay, you can see the skyway bridge where the bay meets the gulf.

SPECTACULAR SUNRISE AND SUNSETS DAILY!!

Enjoy state of the art fitness center, yoga room, outstanding yacht club overlooking Tampa Bay with heated pool and hot tub, sports bar on 2nd floor for residence only. Tennis courts, volleyball, basketball, pickleball, shuffle board, corn hole, horse shoe court, fishing pier and 3 miles of gated community for walking and site seeing, bird watching and from this unit you will see daily dolphin sittings at sunrise and sunset, breath taking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5266 BEACH DRIVE SE have any available units?
5266 BEACH DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5266 BEACH DRIVE SE have?
Some of 5266 BEACH DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5266 BEACH DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
5266 BEACH DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5266 BEACH DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 5266 BEACH DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5266 BEACH DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 5266 BEACH DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 5266 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5266 BEACH DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5266 BEACH DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 5266 BEACH DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 5266 BEACH DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 5266 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5266 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5266 BEACH DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus