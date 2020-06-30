5266 BEACH DRIVE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym pool shuffle board hot tub tennis court volleyball court yoga

Gated waterfront community!!! Welcome to Paradise!! Waterside Condos on Coquina Key Island is a hidden gem. The minute you come thru the gates you feel like your on vacation at a resort but...it's your new home!



ANNUAL UNFURNISHED RENTAL.



Unit is beautifully updated, granite countertops and custom wood cabinetry in kitchen, washer/dryer included, tiled except bedrooms, carpet. HUGE PATIO to view the open water of Tampa Bay, you can see the skyway bridge where the bay meets the gulf.



SPECTACULAR SUNRISE AND SUNSETS DAILY!!



Enjoy state of the art fitness center, yoga room, outstanding yacht club overlooking Tampa Bay with heated pool and hot tub, sports bar on 2nd floor for residence only. Tennis courts, volleyball, basketball, pickleball, shuffle board, corn hole, horse shoe court, fishing pier and 3 miles of gated community for walking and site seeing, bird watching and from this unit you will see daily dolphin sittings at sunrise and sunset, breath taking.