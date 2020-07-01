All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

525 39th Ave. NE

525 39th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

525 39th Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Old Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2 SINGLE FAMILY SNELL SHORES & CRISP PARK - AVAILABLE 11/1/19!!! Here is your chance to rent in the best kept secret in St. Petersburg! This property is just a few blocks away from Crisp Park, Smacks Bayou, and Vinoy Golf Course. The home boasts a brand new roof plus a newly built master suite that includes a bath with closet laundry area. Open kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Huge private back yard with deck, and new landscaping is planned by owners. Newer A/C unit and hot water heater, and 4-point inspection has just been successfully completed. Crisp Park is a sprawling waterfront public park that provides access to Tampa Bay and includes picnic area with restrooms, a new playground, and two boat ramps. Minutes from schools, interstate and shopping, plus downtown and Coffee Pot Park. Pets welcome upon owner approval.

Contact Beth at 727-888-5255 for showings. Dont miss this perfect rental!

LR 17x12

Bed 10x10

Bed 2 10x11

Dining 9.5x8.5

Bed 3 11x12.5

Kitchen 12x9.5

(RLNE3577499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 39th Ave. NE have any available units?
525 39th Ave. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 39th Ave. NE have?
Some of 525 39th Ave. NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 39th Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
525 39th Ave. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 39th Ave. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 39th Ave. NE is pet friendly.
Does 525 39th Ave. NE offer parking?
No, 525 39th Ave. NE does not offer parking.
Does 525 39th Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 39th Ave. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 39th Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 525 39th Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 525 39th Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 525 39th Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 525 39th Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 39th Ave. NE does not have units with dishwashers.

