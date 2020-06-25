5243 27th Avenue North

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Room for largest of all pool parties! This Gunite pool is deep for the diving board if desired. Large screened porch for shade after you get that Florida tan. Located in desirable Disston Heights neighborhood where the lots are bigger and centrally located to major retail stores. Just minutes to the renowned beaches of Pinellas County. Nothing in St. Pete is very far away with downtown activities just 10 minutes away. This home has gone through many updates and upgrades in the past years including electric and natural gas. Tank-less gas, water heater saving you money! New kitchen appliances and water filtration for the kitchen sink. Pool home for less than $300K and move in ready! A rare find that won't last long so do wait and regret you didn't see it fast enough.



Listing Courtesy Of YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD REALTY ASSOC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.