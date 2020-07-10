524 Bay St NE #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal walk in closets Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/67a071e065 ---- Available September 1st (currently tenant occupied) for move in within 30 days 12 month minimum lease Fantastic location in Old Northeast but so close to downtown and the waterfront parks! Ground floor apartment has neutral carpet in living room and bedroom and vinyl tile in kitchen and bath Very nice large walk in closet with lots of built ins for organization. There\'s even a desk for make up or a closet office! Kitchen has lots of cabinets including a large pantry, white appliances and a garbage disposal. Living room is approximately 13 x 11 and opens to dining/kitchen pass through Bedroom will fit a king bed and has en suite bathroom Central AC Water, sewer, trash included On site coin laundry Street parking only - city permit is approximately $20/year Sorry no pets $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises