Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5237 24th Terrace North
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

5237 24th Terrace North

5237 24th Terrace North · No Longer Available
St. Petersburg
Location

5237 24th Terrace North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
This is a MUST see! Expertly maintained and loved 2-bedroom, 1 bath home that is move in ready! The owner has made updates throughout the years with the most recent being the hurricane rated windows. Not to mention the home is in a non-evacuation zone. This home has some of the features of the original mid-century build with Cove ceilings, plaster walls and terrazzo floors under the carpet! The front glass door is also original to the home. And when you walk onto the screened patio, you know life is good, the perfect place for morning coffee or afternoon fun. This is a Must see, call today.

Listing Courtesy Of REALTY PARTNERS LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5237 24th Terrace North have any available units?
5237 24th Terrace North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 5237 24th Terrace North currently offering any rent specials?
5237 24th Terrace North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5237 24th Terrace North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5237 24th Terrace North is pet friendly.
Does 5237 24th Terrace North offer parking?
No, 5237 24th Terrace North does not offer parking.
Does 5237 24th Terrace North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5237 24th Terrace North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5237 24th Terrace North have a pool?
No, 5237 24th Terrace North does not have a pool.
Does 5237 24th Terrace North have accessible units?
No, 5237 24th Terrace North does not have accessible units.
Does 5237 24th Terrace North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5237 24th Terrace North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5237 24th Terrace North have units with air conditioning?
No, 5237 24th Terrace North does not have units with air conditioning.
