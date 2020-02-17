5237 24th Terrace North

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a MUST see! Expertly maintained and loved 2-bedroom, 1 bath home that is move in ready! The owner has made updates throughout the years with the most recent being the hurricane rated windows. Not to mention the home is in a non-evacuation zone. This home has some of the features of the original mid-century build with Cove ceilings, plaster walls and terrazzo floors under the carpet! The front glass door is also original to the home. And when you walk onto the screened patio, you know life is good, the perfect place for morning coffee or afternoon fun. This is a Must see, call today.



