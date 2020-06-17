All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:27 PM

5231 38TH AVENUE N

5231 38th Avenue North · (727) 492-0364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5231 38th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Disston Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom block home with many updates including a new designer kitchen with shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, Frigidaire stainless appliances and new recessed lighting! You'll love the newly remodeled bathrooms with new tile work on the walls and floors, new shower fixtures, new vanities with granite counter tops and fabulous lighting fixtures!! The majority of the home boasts new quality laminate plank flooring and the split bedrooms are newly carpeted for your comfort! The large dining room is perfect for those family gatherings and the fresh paint job inside and out creates a light and bright airy feeling throughout this gorgeous home! This home also features a brand new a/c unit, hot water heater and inside laundry!! Schedule your private showing today because this one will not last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5231 38TH AVENUE N have any available units?
5231 38TH AVENUE N has a unit available for $1,810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5231 38TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 5231 38TH AVENUE N's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5231 38TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5231 38TH AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5231 38TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 5231 38TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5231 38TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 5231 38TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 5231 38TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5231 38TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5231 38TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5231 38TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5231 38TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5231 38TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5231 38TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5231 38TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
