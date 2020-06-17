5231 38TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom block home with many updates including a new designer kitchen with shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, Frigidaire stainless appliances and new recessed lighting! You'll love the newly remodeled bathrooms with new tile work on the walls and floors, new shower fixtures, new vanities with granite counter tops and fabulous lighting fixtures!! The majority of the home boasts new quality laminate plank flooring and the split bedrooms are newly carpeted for your comfort! The large dining room is perfect for those family gatherings and the fresh paint job inside and out creates a light and bright airy feeling throughout this gorgeous home! This home also features a brand new a/c unit, hot water heater and inside laundry!! Schedule your private showing today because this one will not last long!!