5220 Brittany Dr S Apt 1502

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful corner unit condo 2 beds 2 bath with amazing water views available now!

It doesn't get much better than this!! This breathtaking, fully renovated condominium is located on the top floor in the beautiful 55+ community of Pointe Brittany, offering a luxurious, yet quiet, resort-style living community. The location is prime! The unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with a great layout, located directly on the Bay Harbor, halfway between Downtown St. Pete and St. Pete Beach, with spectacular water views all around. Right across from Isla Del Sol Yacht and Country Club, and just a 5-minute drive to the beach. This unit has been fully renovated, featuring all new flooring, cabinets, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, and custom built in walk in closets in each room. Water, sewer, trash and 1 lower level parking space out of the sun is included in the rent. Washer and dryer is located on each floor. This 55+ community has incredible amenities, including 4 pools, tennis courts, a fishing pier, boat slips, fitness center, gated community with a guard, and a very active clubhouse. Sorry no pets allowed. This will not last long.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



