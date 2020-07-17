All apartments in St. Petersburg
5220 Brittany Dr S Apt 1502

5220 Brittany Drive South · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5220 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Bayway Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2095 · Avail. now

$2,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful corner unit condo 2 beds 2 bath with amazing water views available now!
It doesn't get much better than this!! This breathtaking, fully renovated condominium is located on the top floor in the beautiful 55+ community of Pointe Brittany, offering a luxurious, yet quiet, resort-style living community. The location is prime! The unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with a great layout, located directly on the Bay Harbor, halfway between Downtown St. Pete and St. Pete Beach, with spectacular water views all around. Right across from Isla Del Sol Yacht and Country Club, and just a 5-minute drive to the beach. This unit has been fully renovated, featuring all new flooring, cabinets, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, and custom built in walk in closets in each room. Water, sewer, trash and 1 lower level parking space out of the sun is included in the rent. Washer and dryer is located on each floor. This 55+ community has incredible amenities, including 4 pools, tennis courts, a fishing pier, boat slips, fitness center, gated community with a guard, and a very active clubhouse. Sorry no pets allowed. This will not last long.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

