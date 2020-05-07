All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

5200 BRITTANY DRIVE S

5200 Brittany Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

5200 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Bayway Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
media room
sauna
tennis court
yoga
This 5th floor Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath is a corner unit with a mirrored wall to take in the spectacular water views. Recently updated with all new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, appliances, tile/carpet flooring, and built in Maytag Washer and Dryer. This home comes "Move Right In" furnished for renter's convenience and your enjoyment. (Dishes, Silverware, Towels, and Sheets). Also the home has 2 storage spaces ... not just 1 like most, and a designated parking space. Can't say enough about Point Brittany's award winning waterfront community which provides an active two-story residence center with state-of-the-art gym, showers, saunas, yoga and dance studio, gaming and media rooms, billiards and more. The gated-entry community also enjoys 24-hr security, four heated pools and Jacuzzi, two boat docks, kayak launching and storage, fishing docs, waterside walking trails, tennis and shuffleboard courts, gazebo, waterfront pavilion with fire pit, on-site management and upscale convenience store and so much more. Easy interstate access to both downtown St Pete and Tampa airports. THIS IS A MUST 55+ community! : I-275 to Pinellas Bayway (Exit 17). Through toll booth to Stop Light at Leeland Rd. Left onto Leeland and RIGHT into Point Brittany. Stop at Guard Gate for access. SORRY NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 BRITTANY DRIVE S have any available units?
5200 BRITTANY DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5200 BRITTANY DRIVE S have?
Some of 5200 BRITTANY DRIVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 BRITTANY DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
5200 BRITTANY DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 BRITTANY DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 5200 BRITTANY DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5200 BRITTANY DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 5200 BRITTANY DRIVE S offers parking.
Does 5200 BRITTANY DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5200 BRITTANY DRIVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 BRITTANY DRIVE S have a pool?
Yes, 5200 BRITTANY DRIVE S has a pool.
Does 5200 BRITTANY DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 5200 BRITTANY DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 BRITTANY DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5200 BRITTANY DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
