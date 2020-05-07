5200 BRITTANY DRIVE S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator fire pit gym parking pool pool table shuffle board media room sauna tennis court yoga

This 5th floor Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath is a corner unit with a mirrored wall to take in the spectacular water views. Recently updated with all new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, appliances, tile/carpet flooring, and built in Maytag Washer and Dryer. This home comes "Move Right In" furnished for renter's convenience and your enjoyment. (Dishes, Silverware, Towels, and Sheets). Also the home has 2 storage spaces ... not just 1 like most, and a designated parking space. Can't say enough about Point Brittany's award winning waterfront community which provides an active two-story residence center with state-of-the-art gym, showers, saunas, yoga and dance studio, gaming and media rooms, billiards and more. The gated-entry community also enjoys 24-hr security, four heated pools and Jacuzzi, two boat docks, kayak launching and storage, fishing docs, waterside walking trails, tennis and shuffleboard courts, gazebo, waterfront pavilion with fire pit, on-site management and upscale convenience store and so much more. Easy interstate access to both downtown St Pete and Tampa airports. THIS IS A MUST 55+ community! : I-275 to Pinellas Bayway (Exit 17). Through toll booth to Stop Light at Leeland Rd. Left onto Leeland and RIGHT into Point Brittany. Stop at Guard Gate for access. SORRY NO PETS