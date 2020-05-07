5185 6TH WAY N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained and upgraded townhome in Bay Breeze Cove conveniently located just off 4th Street N near 54th Ave N and close to Starbucks, Orange Theory and several restaurants. This three bedroom, two and a half bath home features an open floor plan. French doors in the main living space open to the adorable pond. The generous kitchen includes updated counters, built in microwave and dishwasher. Attractive laminate flooring downstairs and carpeted bedrooms above give it make for low maintenance. Park both cars in the two car garage and still have room for a guest or two in the driveway.