5148 3RD AVE N

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Newly Renovated Home in Desirable St. Pete - NEWLY Renovated, 3 bed 2 bath. All New.....Roof on the main house, low-e, argon gas insulated Windows, solid wood kitchen Cabinets with Granite Countertops. New Flooring, Stainless Appliances, ceiling fans and more. Fireplace, parking in driveway for 3-4 vehicles plus on the street.

Historical brick-lined street. 10 minutes from downtown St Pete or 15 minutes from the beaches.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. PETS ALLOWED. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. For more information please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



(RLNE5074439)