All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5080 LOCUST STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5080 LOCUST STREET NE
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

5080 LOCUST STREET NE

5080 Locust Street Northeast · (727) 432-2181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5080 Locust Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 321 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
Freshly & recently updated & remodeled throughout. Laminate flooring, remote controlled ceiling fans throughout, newer window shades & blinds, newer double pane windows, terrific courtyard view with resort style heated pool and clubhouse. Nicely furnished excepting guest bedroom. Shady carport #51. Winston Park Condominiums is a large well kept complex for seniors (must be 55 or older) locate near popular Northeast Shopping Center and just minutes to downtown with its many museums. waterfront parks, restaurants, shopping etc. Tampa international airport just 30 minute drive and go anyplace in the world.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5080 LOCUST STREET NE have any available units?
5080 LOCUST STREET NE has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5080 LOCUST STREET NE have?
Some of 5080 LOCUST STREET NE's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5080 LOCUST STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
5080 LOCUST STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5080 LOCUST STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 5080 LOCUST STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5080 LOCUST STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 5080 LOCUST STREET NE offers parking.
Does 5080 LOCUST STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5080 LOCUST STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5080 LOCUST STREET NE have a pool?
Yes, 5080 LOCUST STREET NE has a pool.
Does 5080 LOCUST STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 5080 LOCUST STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5080 LOCUST STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5080 LOCUST STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5080 LOCUST STREET NE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity