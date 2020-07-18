5080 LOCUST STREET NE

Amenities

carport recently renovated pool ceiling fan clubhouse courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard parking pool

Freshly & recently updated & remodeled throughout. Laminate flooring, remote controlled ceiling fans throughout, newer window shades & blinds, newer double pane windows, terrific courtyard view with resort style heated pool and clubhouse. Nicely furnished excepting guest bedroom. Shady carport #51. Winston Park Condominiums is a large well kept complex for seniors (must be 55 or older) locate near popular Northeast Shopping Center and just minutes to downtown with its many museums. waterfront parks, restaurants, shopping etc. Tampa international airport just 30 minute drive and go anyplace in the world.